“If it were such a violent bar, it would have been shut down a long time ago.”
Wilson said they also disagreed over the staff roster and duty manager provisions.
He claimed he confronted the inspector about his “intimidatory” conduct at their second meeting, days before the hearing, and the inspector walked out.
“I wasn’t rude, but I feel he should be judging us on our suitability to hold a liquor licence.”
He said the inspector’s report gave them no confidence of success, after spending “several thousands of dollars” engaging an experienced liquor licence consultant.
“We felt going forward to a hearing was just too hard, given how the inspector felt towards me. It wasn’t going to make for a good working relationship.”
If he received an apology and knew there would be a “more workable” outcome, he would be prepared to consider reapplying.
Sarah Omundsen, the council’s regulatory and compliance general manager, said the council’s goal was to support safe, well-run licensed venues in Tauranga.
“We appreciate that this has been a difficult process for Mr Wilson, and there is a significant amount of the community’s interest in the Maungatapu Sports Bar.”
She said the inspector had worked to “find a way forward,” including confirming staffing levels to help avoid past issues.
“Unfortunately, an agreement could not be reached; a meeting with the applicant became tense, and the inspector chose to step away to keep things respectful.
“When we met with Mr Wilson we made it clear we’re open to working with him again if he chooses to reapply.”
