Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Tauranga couple withdraws liquor licence application for Maungatapu Sports Bar

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Darryl Wilson and his wife want to reopen the Maungatapu Sports Bar, but have pulled out of the liquor licence application process. Photos / Sandra Conchie

Darryl Wilson and his wife want to reopen the Maungatapu Sports Bar, but have pulled out of the liquor licence application process. Photos / Sandra Conchie

A Tauranga couple who planned to reopen the Maungatapu Sports Bar have withdrawn their liquor licence application after clashing with a licensing inspector.

The Tauranga City Council says the inspector was trying to avoid a repeat of issues at the bar under prior management.

The bar has been closed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save