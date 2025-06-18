Wilson told the Bay of Plenty Times they had entered into sale and purchase agreement to buy the bar, conditional on being granted a liquor licence.

If successful, he would apply for a gaming licence to operate 18 pokie machines. And if that was successful, he may also pursue adding a TAB outlet.

Maungatapu Sports Bar liquor licence applicant Darryl Wilson and his wife intended to buy the business and reopen the bar. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Wilson said he and his wife had lots of experience running bars, clubs and a restaurant over the past 30 years.

“I’ve successfully owned and operated 10 bars or clubs with gaming facilities, and have never been prosecuted for breaches of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act nor gaming licence rules.”

These included Rotorua Sports Bar, Whangamata Sports Bar, Paihia Sports Bar, the Northern Wairoa Hotel and the Grey Lynn Sports Bar.

“My wife also owned and operated The Thai Restaurant in Rotorua for 28 years, until she sold it in December.”

Wilson said he and his wife would run the bar day-to-day, and planned to hire two or three other certified managers.

Entertainment would include televised sports and quiz nights, with authentic Thai food, and pub essentials such as hot chips and fish bites on the menu.

Maungatapu resident Darryl Wilson and his wife have applied for a new liquor licence to enable to them to reopen the Maungatapu Sports Bar. Photo / Sandra Conchie

They also planned improvements to the decor, lighting, front entrance and signage of the bar – one of eight businesses in the Maungatapu Shopping Centre.

“We are hoping our landlord will agree to move the ATM machine to another location in the shopping centre.”

Opening hours would be 10am to 9pm Sunday to Wednesday, extending to midnight Thursday to Saturday, and 1am on New Year’s Day.

Wilson said he and his wife owned a home over the road from the bar and wanted to be “integral members” of the Maungatapu community.

“We want to provide a safe, clean, warm and family-friendly bar that respects the needs of this community.”

He said the couple had met with some of those who opposed the previous operator’s licence renewal.

The past issues were about how that business was managed and were “not the bar’s fault”, in his view.

The couple intended to be “very good managers and hosts”, with properly trained staff.

“It’s been quite amazing to see the support we’ve received for our plans to reopen the bar, coming from a wide range of people.”

A spokesman for the landlord, S & K Chohan Family Trust, said it had consented to the lease and had no objections to the liquor and gaming licence applications.

Maungatapu Shopping Centre. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Maungatapu Superette owner Balvir Singh said his and other businesses would benefit from the bar reopening, particularly at night. His sales had dropped 2-5% since it closed.

Ray Peddie said he lived about an eight-minute walk away and had visited for the odd beer.

“Having a local bar that people can walk to makes sense, as it means people hopefully won’t be tempted to drive after drinking. I’m quite comfortable with the new owners being given a liquor licence.”

Welcome Bay resident Reagan Hunter said he had been regular visitor to the bar for about 10 years.

“I’m all for the bar reopening as it has always been a great place to catch up with friends and locals. It’s always been my go-to place.”

Two long-time Maungatapu residents, who spoke on the condition they were not named, said they opposed the reopening plan.

One said she had no objection to a “nice community pub with food that we could all enjoy”, but was concerned about the planned gambling facilities.

“These gambling environments have a tendency to attract some undesirable people … take away the pokies and the TAB and it’s likely to do well. Matua pub is a good example of this.”

The other resident said they had a “rough time” with the previous bar – “fights, verbal abuse, speeding cars, loud music and the pokie machines”.

“Since the bar closed, we all breathed a sigh of relief. I’m sure the bar’s neighbours did too.”

She questioned the midnight closing, saying the neighbourhood should “be able to enjoy some peace and safety at a reasonable hour”.

Public submissions for the on-licence application closed on Tuesday.

A Tauranga City Council spokeswoman said the licensing committee would review the application and submissions, then decide if a public hearing was necessary.