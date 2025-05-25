They say the move has created a new vibe and atmosphere, and has been positive for the Warrington St business and the community.

“So many people say to us, ‘It’s warm, it’s family-friendly, the food’s great, with no bright lights and no annoying noise of the machines going off, ka-ching, ka-ching, ka-ching’,’’ Fletcher told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“We get a lot of visitors from England who often tell us this is what English corner pubs used to be like. This is a nice, homely, friendly pub, it’s a calm, relaxed place for all ages with nice, tidy bathrooms.”

Hazelwood was the bar’s duty manager for about five years before he and Fletcher bought the business two and a half years ago.

He said The Matua Bar had nine pokies when they took over. They cut the pokies to seven before removing them all at the end of June last year.

Customers applauded the move, but not everyone was convinced.

“Some people told us, ‘You’re going to go under’ if we removed the pokies, but that certainly hasn’t been the case at all. ”

Hazelwood said there had been no negative financial impact.

“We’ve done better from having the extra dining space, and the food side of the business has also done better, plus our customers are more comfortable not having to put up with the noise of the machines.

“It’s absolutely been the right decision. It’s been good for our business and good for our community.”

The Matua Bar in Warrington St, Tauranga, got rid of its pokie machines. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Fletcher said there were lots of rules and regulations around pokie machines, and new gaming rules meant they had to check on everybody using them every 15 minutes.

Keeping track of people going in and out of the gaming area was “quite a mission”, especially ensuring no children entered the area.

“It was weird having part of your business you’re not allowed to advertise or promote. It’s like having a dirty little secret, really, and the machines are in the back room with the door closed,” she said.

“I said right off to Jeff, if we buy this place, there is going to be a wider range of non-alcoholic drinks, and we need to encourage more women to come in because it was a very male-oriented pub.”

The Matua Bar now has live music twice a week, including a Wednesday night jam session with a resident band, and customers can join in. There was a regular jazz afternoon with Trevor Braunias and a special guest on the first Sunday of each month, plus quiz nights. There is also a chef.

Matua Shopping Centre's businesses include The Matua Bar in Warrington St, off Tilby Drive. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A Bellevue resident, who asked not to be named, said he had been a regular customer for 10 years, because of the “great food”, the great vibe, and to socialise with friends.

Removing the pokies was like “lifting a dark cloud” that hung over the bar, and he supported the owners’ decision.

“There is definitely a stigma around this type of gambling, and operating a bar with pokies machines under the current gambling regulations has become quite challenging.”

Tauranga City Council alcohol licensing team leader Sam Kemp said the owner of the pokie machines removed from Matua Bar was granted consent to move them to another venue.

“However, the new premises owner decided not to take the machines and the gaming licence was lost.”

Problem Gambling Foundation advocacy and public health director Andree Froude.

Problem Gambling Foundation advocacy and public health director Andree Froude said it was great to hear of venues replacing pokie machines with other activities and creating more family-friendly spaces.

“We love hearing these stories. It’s good for the venue and good for the community. Pokies are the most harmful form of gambling in NZ and designed to be addictive. It’s great to see numbers coming down.”

Department of Internal Affairs director of gambling regulatory services Vicki Scott said The Matua Bar’s gambling licence was one of 109 surrendered nationwide last year.

“Often, surrenders were because a venue changed ownership or shut down briefly before being reopened, many were granted a new licence.”

She said there were 32 gaming machine venues in Tauranga operating 445 pokie machines.

People using them lost a total of $37.6m last year, compared to 34 venue and 468 machines in 2023, with $39.8m lost.

Nationwide, there were 13,855 machines operating out of 968 venues. with more than $1.023b lost last year, down from $1.055b in 2023.

Sandra Conchie has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.