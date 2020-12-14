Tauranga councils confirm road to be renamed

Aerial photo of a Tauranga suburb. Photo / File

Part of Ohauiti Rd will be renamed Upper Ohauiti Rd to make property addresses easier to find in emergencies and for mail delivery purposes.

Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District Councils have confirmed the name change. The change was requested by the Surveyor-General due to problems arising as a result of inconsistencies with the former numbering system.

Some residents have had goods delivered to the wrong address and there are concerns that police, fire and ambulance services might struggle to find the right property in an emergency.

Both councils approved that part of the road be re-named to Upper Ohauiti Rd, south of the intersection with Adler Drive. The change will affect 225 properties in the Western Bay area and 20 in Tauranga City.

The changes mean Western Bay properties would require a road name change only to 'Upper Ohauiti Rd' and Tauranga City properties would be allocated new numbers without the prefix 'R' (for Rural), to link in with the Western Bay numbers.

Both councils acknowledged that these changes may be inconvenient for some people.

"However it is important that we get things right and that the numbering system ensures emergency services and the post and parcel delivery service operate smoothly and without compromising public safety," Tauranga City Council Enterprise Information Manager, Donna Officer said.

Councils will be liaising with New Zealand Post, Land Information New Zealand, the respective emergency services and mapping services of the road name change.

Residents will need to advise their respective power, telephone utilities, and insurance and bank providers of the changes for future correspondence.

The changes will come into effect Monday, January 18 2021.