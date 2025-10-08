Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Tauranga council to restart Memorial Park pool plan after $4.7m spend

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said starting the pool over would save millions. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said starting the pool over would save millions. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga’s mayor is “disappointed” $4.7m was spent on “ridiculous” plans to overhaul the Memorial Park aquatic centre, which his council has abandoned.

Mahé Drysdale said the majority of the money was “wrapped up” before the new council arrived.

“We are pretty disappointed that so much money has been spent on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save