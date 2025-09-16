Already a subscriber? Sign in here

An aerial view over Memorial Park Swimming Pool.

A redesigned Memorial Park Aquatic Centre will be built on the site of the existing Memorial Pool, Tauranga City Council has confirmed.

Late last year, the council put plans for the $105m Memorial Park aquatic centre revamp on hold to look at other design options.

The original $105m plan had included a bombing pool, splash pad, toddler pool, eight indoor swimming lanes, and two outdoor lanes.

It would have replaced the outdoor pool and the Queen Elizabeth II Youth Centre (QEYC) at Memorial Park.