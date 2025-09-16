Advertisement
Tauranga City Council confirms redesigned Memorial Park Aquatic Centre

An aerial view over Memorial Park Swimming Pool.

A redesigned Memorial Park Aquatic Centre will be built on the site of the existing Memorial Pool, Tauranga City Council has confirmed.

Late last year, the council put plans for the $105m Memorial Park aquatic centre revamp on hold to look at other design options.

