New design plans wanted for Tauranga’s $105m aquatic centre

And around the same number (72%) supported the plan to spend between $80m and $105m on the Memorial Park aquatic centre.
The most-wanted pool feature was a learn-to-swim pool, followed by an indoor 50m lane pool. A leisure pool was third in the rankings.
Bay Venues chief executive Chad Hooker said the survey highlighted that the city was short on aquatic facilities that operate at full capacity during peak times.
Councillor Rod Taylor said the council needed to deliver the facility within a reasonable timeframe.
“Let’s get on with this and make it happen.”
Hooker said if the decision was made to proceed with the early next year it would not be completed until 2028.
Members of the public also shared their thoughts about the centre at council meeting on Tuesday.
Sport Bay of Plenty strategic partnership general manager Larissa Cuff encouraged the council to continue with the aquatic centre but build multiple pools, not an 50m one.
“Sport Bay Plenty’s preferred option is multiple pools of varying sizes to allow for a more dedicated spaces for different activities.”
A feasibility study for the Memorial Park recreation hub said Tauranga’s aquatic network had insufficient leisure facilities, which supported the recommendation for multiples pools for different uses, said Cuff.
Champion swimmer Moss Burmester supported a 50m Olympic-sized pool, saying he grew up in Tauranga but had to leave for his swimming career because the city lacked a 50m pool. Rotorua was the closest city with a 50m pool.
A 51m pool could be turned into two 25m pools with a 1m bulkhead but the ideal situation would be to have a 51m and 25m pool, he said.
Now an Aquatic Survival Skill Skills Trust board member, Burmester said Tauranga had less aquatic space than other areas and the trust believed there was a correlation between this and the number of drownings in the city.
He also urged the council to keep the Ōtūmoetai pool to add to the aquatic network.
“The key is to keep as much aquatic space as possible.”