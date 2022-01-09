Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga council staff targeted as assaults, abuse soar amid Covid 'stress'

5 minutes to read
The number of workers at Bay of Plenty councils physically assaulted on the job has soared since the arrival of Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

The number of workers at Bay of Plenty councils physically assaulted on the job has soared since the arrival of Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

The number of workers at Bay of Plenty councils physically assaulted on the job has soared since the arrival of Covid-19.

During the past two years, Tauranga City Council staff have been chased down by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.