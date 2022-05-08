Commission chair Anne Tolley addressing the City Leaders lunch, watched by Chamber CEO Matt Cowley and Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / Talia Parker

The chair of the Tauranga City Council commission says the council's culture needed to change, and the commission is leading the way.

Before Simon Bridges delivered his parting words, commissioner Anne Tolley delivered her speech to the City Leaders Lunch last Friday about the needs of Tauranga for the future.

Tolley opened her speech by acknowledging "the behavioural issues" from the previous council, which she said "reflected badly on all elected members".

"The problem was that former governance team's vision for the future was compromised by a desire to appease whatever vested interests were complaining most loudly.

"As a result, the forecast rates increase in successive Long Term Plans were continually pared back, which meant more debt-funding was needed to carry out projects."

Tolley said these issues led to a lack of community amenities that "astonished" her when she first came to Tauranga.

"I was also appalled at the lack of affordable housing choices for younger families; and like most people, I was irritated by having to sit in traffic on pretty much every journey because our transport infrastructure is not fit for purpose."

Tolley spoke of evening the burden of growth and said residents had carried too much weight for too long.

She said it was important that "growth pays for growth", fuelled by "a substantial increase in development levies" currently being consulted on and the increase in the rates commercial differential.

"There is no doubt the residential sector have carried the load in the past, and that is no wonder that there was huge resentment of growth."

She said the commission was working on "several fronts" to increase land availability, particularly in Tauriko and Te Tumu, and "working closely" with Kainga Ora to facilitate social housing developments.

"They [social housing developments] can't happen soon enough."

She also highlighted transport as a pressing need for the city and said the Long Term Plan included $2 billion in transport funding.

"We all want a city that's easy to move around in, and that's certainly not what we've got now.

"Quite simply, it isn't just about roads, but about the sustainability of our transport systems.

"We need public transport that a lot more people choose to use, and we need better facilities for cycling and walking so there are viable alternatives to using our cars."

She concluded her speech by reflecting on changes the commissioners were making to the council's overall culture - "turning it outward facing towards its community, and a culture change from planning and policymaking to an effective and efficient delivery agent".

She urged those in the room to consider these priorities in future council elections.

"It will be your job to nominate and elect good people who love this place and have the capabilities and strengths needed to make good governance decisions.

"So, think about that and think about your vision for Tauranga – maybe you could be one of those future city governors."