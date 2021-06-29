Tauranga City Council's Bay Venues board reset: Former Hamilton mayor Julie Hardaker among new faces

Bay Venues Limited directors (from left) Jeremy Curragh, Nick Lowe, Simon Clarke (Chair), Gareth Wallis and Adam Lynch. Inset is Julie Hardaker. Photo / supplied

A former Hamilton mayor is among new directors appointed to the Bay Venues board in a reset of the organisation's governance.

Julie Hardaker joins the board as deputy chair alongside incoming chair Simon Clarke and directors Adam Lynch, Jeremy Curragh and Nick Lowe, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The now confirmed board will govern Bay Venues Limited, Tauranga City Council's facilities arm. It runs community venues such as Mount Hot Pools and Trustpower Baypark, as well as many indoor sport facilities and halls.

Following reports critical of the Bay Venues' model, the council's commissioners decided in April to appoint a largely new board with a more integrated governance model and focus on delivering effective commercial and community outcomes.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the board will oversee key changes to Bay Venues' operations intended to enhance the company's performance and sustainability.

This included restructuring its financing and funding model to provide more transparency between rate-funded activity and commercial activity, and developing performance indicators focused on delivering desired community outcomes.

It will also investigate the viability of moving community halls and centres back under direct council management and look for opportunities to improve performance through shared service delivery models, Tolley said.

Commissioner Chair Anne Tolley. Photo / George Novak

Incoming chair Simon Clarke said he was "excited about working with my fellow directors and the Bay Venues team to ensure our community is well-served and our assets are well-managed."

The directors formally take up their positions on July 1, joining the council's general manager of community services Gareth Wallis, whose appointment was confirmed last month.

Director profiles

Simon Clarke is a Tauranga local and owner/director of Matua Governance. He brings a strong governance background to the role, which includes being the current chair of Priority One and BayTrust's Investment Committee. He also has an extensive executive management background.

Julie Hardaker is a former Mayor of Hamilton and chairs the Environment Protection Authority. Her local government background gives her an in-depth understanding of the public/private/community requirements of council-controlled organisations.

Adam Lynch is an events and tourism industry leader who brings a wealth of hands-on experience to the board. He has a strong understanding of health and safety policies and procedures.

Jeremy Curragh is managing director of accounting firm Findex. He is a Tauranga-based business executive whose governance career includes being a Super Rugby franchise director and director of netball's Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.



Nick Lowe is an Bay Venues director. He is the current chairman of Beds R Us and has strengths in strategic analysis, organisational performance and community governance.