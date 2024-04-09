Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council revaluations show average capital values have fallen since 2021

Megan Wilson
By
6 mins to read
Residential property values in Tauranga have decreased since 2021 in the latest city council revaluations. Photo / Mead Norton

Residential property values in Tauranga have decreased since 2021 in the latest city council revaluations. Photo / Mead Norton


Residential property values in Tauranga have plummeted since 2021, with five suburbs recording an average drop of more than 11 per cent , new council revaluations show.

The rating valuations - sent to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times