Tauranga City Council commission’s ‘generous’ remuneration plus expenses for 2022/23

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
Tauranga City Council commissioners (from left): Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and chairwoman Anne Tolley.

Tauranga ratepayers have paid the city’s four-person commission more than $914,000 for part-time work and expenses in the past year.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley describes the commission’s remuneration as “generous” but says it is “considerably

