Tauranga City Council commission decision: $3.5m tipped for Omanawa Falls project

Tauranga City Council's pictured in its first public meeting with its four commissioners (right) instead of elected members. Photo / File

The Western Bay's Omanawa Falls could be in line for $3.5 million in funding from the Tauranga City Council.

But it will all depend on a meeting of Tauranga City commissioners.

The Tauranga City Council meets formally today for the second time since the city's elected members were discharged of their duties.

The commissioners - chairwoman Anne Tolley, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and Shadrach Rolleston - were appointed to the role on February 9.

Today the commissioners are expected to discuss a draft Long Term Plan - the very document that ultimately resulted in their replacement of the city's councillors.

Previously Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said appointing commissioners was a key part of the decision was to ensure the city's Long Term Plan was completed in time.

Key issues highlighted in the draft Long Term Plan are road resealing; city centre stocktake, tropical display house in Robbins Park; Omanwa Falls; and sustainability. The commissioners will decide whether each of these issues should continue and receive funding.

Omanawa Falls. Photo / File

The decision to amend a budget for Omanawa Falls to include a council contribution of $3.5 million is also on the table; and whether to allocate $50,000 in the 2021/22 draft budget to help support a stocktake of strategic documents relating to the city centre.

The commissioners will also decide whether to include the transportation, housing and community infrastructure needs of the city as issues to be addressed in a revised working draft of the document.