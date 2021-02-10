Tauranga City Council byelections officially cancelled

Tauranga City Council meeting last December. Photo / File

The byelections for three positions on Tauranga City Council have officially been cancelled following last week's appointment of commissioners to replace the council's elected members.

Former mayor Tenby Powell, Jako Abrie and Heidi Hughes resigned from their positions on the council last year, triggering the byelections.

Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp said the publication of an official gazette notice confirming the appointment of the commission effectively cancelled the planned by-election process for Tauranga City Council Mayor, At Large Councillor and Otumoetai-Pyes Pa Councillor.



"All candidates nominated for those positions have been notified that the byelections will not proceed and advised that their candidate deposits will be refunded in due course," he said.





Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, last week announced that a commission consisting of chairwoman Anne Tolley and members Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and Shadrach Rolleston would undertake the council's governance responsibilities through until the next local government elections in October 2022.



The commissioners took up their roles on February 9.

A programme of activities for the next month is under development and a meeting schedule is likely to be confirmed next week.