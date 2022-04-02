Laura Boucher, Tim Paton, and Matt Cowley. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

The Tauranga Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a new look, a new name, and a refreshed direction for the new year.

Chief executive of the newly-named Tauranga Business Chamber, Matt Cowley, said the organisation's rebrand is a culmination of strategic work over the past two years.

The rebrand focussed on why the Chamber exists and how it continues to provide value to the local business community, he said.

"The past two years have been a time of change for many local businesses and like our local businesses, we've been doing some reflecting too.

Nigel Tutt (Priority One), Mark Allen (ASB), Paul O'Driscoll (Forsyth Barr) and Jen Scoular (NZ Avocados). Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

"The Chamber that exists today is very different from the Chamber that was founded in 1904, and we think now's the time to better reflect the business community in which we live and work.

"As the Western Bay of Plenty's go-to business hub, our focus is on supporting, connecting and empowering local businesses on their business journey, so they can thrive. Whatever success looks like to you, we'll help you get there."

Cowley said the Chamber's role as an independent advocate for the big issues has become an increased focus on the rebrand strategy, to ensure local business owners' concerns are being heard at a local and national level.

"We are the trusted, respected voice of local business, and our experience and independence in this space enables us to be champions for the business community.

"With a challenging few years behind us, and more to come, this is a privileged role we don't take lightly and will always be advocating for the big issues."

The rebrand also strengthens the link between Tauranga Business Chamber and its flagship events and services, including Business Women's Network (BWN), Tauranga Business Awards, LINKT Through Business (formerly LINKT Young People in Business) to support career progression in high achievers and the Business Growth Hub (formerly Small Business Tauranga).

Matt Cowley and Ash Gee from Miss Gee's. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Tauranga Business Chamber's new rebrand was developed by local agency and Chamber member KingSt Advertising and Marketing, which partnered with the Chamber for a year.

KingSt director Tim Paton said it was a great opportunity to partner with the Chamber to develop and revitalise their brand.

"As a group, we wanted to create an identity and a platform to reflect both where the Chamber is today and where they are heading, with renewed energy and purpose.

"We love developing strong brands and identities for our clients, and we're confident that the process and strategy behind this work will serve our Chamber well into the future".

Supplied content