Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Tauranga businesses brace for summer as third wave of Covid-19 cases hits

Sandra Conchie
By
7 mins to read
Papamoa East Bakery and Flaveur Breads store owner Robert Korenhoff has had to revert to a takeaway service at the bakery due to staff illnesses and increasing business costs. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga businesses are bracing for the next few months, battling rising costs, staff sickness, and a shortage of workers as a public health expert says there was “no question” the country was experiencing a third

