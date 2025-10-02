She said she believed the issues the council was trying to fix with paid parking were “not as big a problem” as it made out.
“It’s not solving anything because now you have a whole lot of empty carpark spaces on roads. You are not helping your local businesses by doing that.”
Evans said she and other businesses were questioning the viability of their leases.
Some businesses were “upset, really worked up” and looking at their future in the area, she said.
Vetro Mediterranean Food owner Liz Cerdeira said she also lost the all-day parking customers who would stop in.
There was a slight decline in sales and people’s average spend was also down, she said.
This could be because of the economy but also people were spending less time in store, so they didn’t have to pay for parking, Cerdeira said.
The 20-minute grace period introduced in September, where people could park for 20 minutes for free without being fined, was “really positive”, but Cerdeira wanted it advertised on the parking machines.
She put signs at the front of the store to let people know.
Parking for staff was “a nightmare” – one team member parked in Judea and walked 30 minutes. She also had to pay another to start earlier because the buses did not coincide with her original start time.