Tauranga Boys College. Photo / NZME

First, he was a student, then a teacher. Now Andrew Turner is set to be Tauranga Boys' College's new principal.

In an email to parents, Tauranga Boys' College board chairwoman Nikki Iuli said she was "delighted" to announce Andrew Turner had been appointed the school's new leader.

This comes after current principal Robert Mangan's announced his resignation to staff and Board of Trustees members on February 15.

Turner's first day will be on July 25 in line with the start of Term 3.

He was a student at the college as a boy and later taught English there from 2004 to 2015.

He then moved to Dunedin and took up a role at Otago Boys' High School as deputy rector. In 2018 he was appointed principal of Gisborne Boys' High School, where he still works.