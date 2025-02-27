Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Tauranga: Asclepius Surgical private medical facility under construction in city centre

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

An artist's impression of Asclepius Surgical - a 'surgical facility' which is planned to open in the Tauranga CBD at the end of 2026.

An artist's impression of Asclepius Surgical - a 'surgical facility' which is planned to open in the Tauranga CBD at the end of 2026.

A private surgical facility is being built in Tauranga’s city centre with plans to open at the end of 2026.

The pioneering surgeon driving the project says it will help address Tauranga’s theatre shortage and public surgery waitlist - currently more than 2700 people, Health NZ says.

Elective

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times