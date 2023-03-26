Armageddon Expo attendee Katherine Scott had three costumes over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Armageddon Expo attendee Katherine Scott had three costumes over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Part-time cosplayer and full-time pilot Katherine Scott admits her first Armageddon Expo costume was “really basic”.

“I think it was a lab coat or something,” Scott said.

“Then it spiralled into something amazing.”

Yesterday, Scott joined a crowd of thousands at Trustpower Baypark Arena for Tauranga’s seventh Armageddon Expo.

The event organisers expected about 10,000 fans and pop culture enthusiasts to attend the event, which was inspired by the American pop culture festival Comic Con.

Scott was first introduced to the Armageddon Expo and cosplay culture by her sister over three years ago.

She’s been hooked ever since.

“I love making the costume from scratch,” Scott said.

“I work with so many materials: plastic, metal and fabric. I get to stretch my creative muscle and do some problem-solving with each outfit.

“The process is also a great lesson in patience.”

This year’s Tauranga expo was Scott’s third, and she was determined to arrive in style - with three different costumes.

“I’ve had them all on the go for about two years, kind of updating each of them over time,” Scott said.

Tauranga resident Katherine Scott dressed as Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano for the weekend's Armageddon Expo.

Scott’s three costumes were Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren from the Star Wars franchise and Astrid from Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon.

Scott won the event’s cosplay competition with the costume that only took three months to make: Astrid.

But for Scott, the best and most important part of the Armageddon Expo experience was always the people.

“Last year was the first time we had Armageddon since Covid. It was quiet and sad,” Scott said.

“This year was so much bigger. It’s been great, seeing it so busy. And the costumes have been incredible.

“I’m really enjoying just standing here and watching everybody.”

For Scott, Armageddon is not just about dressing up. Scott is a member of the international Star Wars costuming group Rebel Legion. Together, the local members of the group raise funds for a charity at every Armageddon event.

“We’re all huge Star Wars fans and we do it for a good cause,” Scott said.

“I feel like I’m doing something good, while also being a big kid and dressing up.”

Tauranga's seventh Armageddon Expo was held on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the Rebel Legion’s charity was Heart Kids New Zealand, a national organisation that provides free, life-long care and support for children, teens, adults and whānau impacted by childhood heart conditions.

Scott and the other members of the Rebel Legion also visit hospitals.

When faced with their elaborate costumes, Scott said kids usually had one of two reactions.

“Either they’re super excited and jumping up and down, or they don’t recognise you and they look terrified and stare.”

Scott said she would “absolutely” recommend the Armageddon Expo to anyone who asked.

“There’s room for everybody here,” Scott said.

“We have Harry Potter fans and anime fans and Star Wars fans and people who are just curious.

“If you’re a geek or a nerd of any kind, it’s all here for you, and it’s a chance to meet other geeks.”

Scott said she had beaten her sister’s enthusiasm for their shared hobby.

“Big shout-out to her, though, she got me started,” Scott said.

“And a shout-out to my husband, too. He’s been really supportive, even if costuming isn’t his thing.”

Armageddon also showcased pop culture exhibitors, with anime, collectables, toys, gaming, comic items and artwork up for sale.