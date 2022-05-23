A diversion road is open ahead of work starting at Wairoa Rd. Photo / Supplied

People are invited to meet the team delivering the mahi on the Takitimu North Link project this weekend as construction gets underway on the first of eight bridges to be built.

A community information session will be held at Bethlehem Hall on Saturday between 11am and 2pm, giving neighbours and the wider community an update on progress and the opportunity to find out more about what's ahead during construction.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery Jo Wilton says: "We've reached an exciting phase with work starting on the bridge at Wairoa Road, the first of eight major structures on the project. Piling will be underway from next week for about six weeks, and the bridge will take around 12 months to build.

"Now is a great time for local people to learn more about the project and what is ahead during construction. We encourage everyone to come and find out more. We'll have maps and aerial photos to view, and even some activities for kids. We know there is a lot of interest in how things are progressing, and how the road will be built – we look forward to seeing people there."

The Wairoa Road Overbridge is 95m long. Photo / Supplied

The Wairoa Road Overbridge is 95m long and one of a series of three large span ridge bridges that will be built as part of the $655m NZ Upgrade Programme project.

The project includes eight bridges totalling 1.6km of the 6.8km route, made up of 45 spans and approximately 12km of piles. They range in length from 20m to 360m and in height from 6m to 25m.

A diversion (see photo below/attached) on Wairoa Road has been built to enable the bridge to be built, and this is in operation with a speed limit of 30km/h. The bridge will be built 'offline' - away from the site - and will not be disruptive to traffic.

As with most major construction projects, there will be a certain amount of disruption as the Takitimu North Link project progresses. We will do our best to ensure we can minimise this and keep the community informed.

About the project

The Takitimu North Link project is part of the Government's $8.7 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme investment in better travel choices.

- SUPPLIED CONTENT