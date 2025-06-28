She said as people’s lives transformed, other agencies, family, whānau and the wider community wondered how this was achieved.

“The community began to see that this was a place where real and enduring change could happen for vulnerable people.”

She said her vision was to always ensure humanity came first, and this was vital for the sustainability of Takitimu House.

Angus said the people she served always came first.

Since opening in 2014, Takitimu House has had 2062 men through the service. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

“I have not let go of that vision, and I believe that this is the success of not only the operation, but also, importantly, the success of each individual that has walked through our door.”

The average length of stay for clients at Takitimu House in the past year was 101 days.

Takitimu House had 22 men in housing placements in the 2024/25 year, down from 25 the prior financial year.

“That is not a reflection of our clients not being ready or our service being tardy,” Angus said.

“It’s a reflection of what’s happening out there in the housing space.”

After more than a decade within the organisation, Angus said she understood now more than ever that one box would not fit all.

She said service provisions and pathways out of homelessness must be flexible, enduring and client-centred.

“To address homelessness, there is so much more work to be done over and above providing bricks and mortar.”

Angus said she learned that staying true to her ethics and values could have a significant impact on people’s lives and the community.

One of her biggest challenges was creating a team that lived and breathed the same values and relational skills required to work with the particular cohort of men.

Annamarie Angus hoped the legacy she would leave behind at Takitimu House was that she “simply made a difference”. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

“It is a very unique and special person who can present themselves as an equal with our clients and who recognises the human behind the addiction and trauma.”

She learned these qualities could not be taught, and it was “within you or it isn’t”.

“Nevertheless, always role modelling and setting clear expectations around this has been an ongoing driver in my role.

“I hope that vulnerable people, the organisation, and our community are better off for having served them for 11 years. I hope this is my legacy.”

Jessica Gamble will take over the helm from Angus after her official last day on Tuesday.

As a social worker, Gamble had worked closely alongside Angus for the past six years.

“Annamarie has built an outstanding service from the ground up, and I’ve seen first-hand the dedication, resilience, and heart it takes to do it well.”

She said the biggest insight from working alongside Angus was the power of leading with strength and compassion.

“I hope to carry forward her approach, one grounded in humanity, advocacy, and genuine commitment to providing a service second to none.”

Gamble’s goal in her new role was to invest in the strategic growth of Takitimu House alongside its board.

Takitimu House operations manager Annamarie Angus (left) and new operations manager Jessica Gamble. Photo / Megan Wilson

This included the recent purchase of a three-bedroom home to support formerly homeless men transitioning into shared, independent living.

“I hope we can leverage this to grow our portfolio of homes utilised entirely for vulnerable people.”

She wanted to ensure the team continued to support, feel supported, and maintain a safe, caring environment for the men they served.

“It’s important for me to never give up on our people, and also continue the positive relationships and reputation we enjoy in the community.”

Gamble said she would miss the relationship developed with Angus and was honoured to have worked alongside her.

“She’s leaving a big hole in this space here, but I feel very honoured she put me forward and has supported me in all aspects of life.”

Angus said she was moving to Nelson to take up a role at the Women’s Refuge in August.

“I‘m still staying in this space, with vulnerable people, and that real humanity-first vision, which is where I thrive.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.