The packed crowd at the T20 Black Clash this year at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. Photo / Photosport

Rugby legend Richie McCaw and budding star Riley McCullum are the latest additions to the annual match between the rugby and cricket teams.

The sixth edition of the iconic T20 Black Clash, in association with Wolfbrook, will be returning to Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on January 20.

It sold out to a crowd of just over 10,000 last year two weeks before the game, with locals expecting to buy tickets on the day missing out.

Tickets go on sale today, with first-release pre-sale tickets made available yesterday selling out in a record 90 minutes.

Budding star and Northern Districts age-grade cricket stand-out Riley McCullum, 19, will bring his youth and talent, as he’s been announced as the latest Team Cricket player.

Riley will follow in the footsteps of his dad, Kiwi cricket legend, former Black Caps captain, current England test coach and Bazball inventor Brendon McCullum, who played for Team Rugby at the last event in the Mount last year.

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum in 2020. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

He’ll get to play alongside his uncle, former Black Caps player Nathan McCullum, who hoped he’d have a chance to bat alongside his nephew.

The pair will be in Team Cricket’s squad, captained by spin king Daniel Vettori.

“It’s really exciting. I’m really looking forward to it, and Riley is too.”

He said his nephew, who, at over six feet tall, was the biggest member of the family, wasn’t cut from exactly the same cloth as his shorter father and uncle.

“He’s a good young man and a decent cricketer,” he said.

“The whole experience with the crowd and being on TV will be pretty cool for him, but it’s really about enjoying it and getting amongst it.”

Nathan now part-owns the commercial construction and maintenance company TPW, which is Team Cricket’s sponsor.

The youngster’s dad, Brendon, said it was “an amazing opportunity for Riley, and I know he’s absolutely pumped about it”.

“While I’m gutted I can’t be there myself this year, Riley will get the chance to play alongside his uncle.”

He said those moments were “incredibly special” and he’d be watching on to see how they went.

“And I’ll be having a word with Team Rugby about not throwing their ever-increasing weight around too much when the young fella is on the field.”

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw holds up the Bledisloe Cup trophy. Photo / Photosport

Vettori’s squad are up against stiff competition, with Kieran Read’s Team Rugby securing West Indies legend Brian Lara.

Former All Blacks captain and Team Cricket nemesis Richie McCaw has confirmed he will be back for his sixth straight Black Clash appearance.

“Richie loves the T20 Black Clash and he is a constant thorn in the side of Team Cricket,” Read said.

“I’m not sure how many catches he’s taken, but I’d bet it is the most by any player in the event. He’s got freakish hands, and his slow left seamers are pretty much unplayable.”

Event director Carlena Limmer’s advice was for fans to get in quick, as the tickets always sold out quickly.

“This could be the last chance to see the legendary Brian Lara smash a cricket ball live, and it’s also a first chance to see the latest amazing young prospect from one of New Zealand cricket’s most famous families.

Tickets are on sale today at blackclash.co.nz.

Hot Springs Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook confirmed players:

Team Cricket brought to you by TPW

Daniel Vettori - captain

Nathan McCullum

Riley McCullum

Team Rugby brought to you by SnackaChangi