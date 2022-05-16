Papamoa East's Nicola Davies, a surgeon who is tackling 100ks in 30 days for BOP Breast Cancer Support Service.

Nicola Davies is a breast cancer surgeon who is walking the talk.

Pāpāmoa East's Nicola, who joined the BOP Breast Cancer Support Service board early this year, is pounding the pavement and sand as a participant in the charity's Aotearoa 100ks in 30 days fundraiser.

It's a privilege to be involved in the challenge, says this Tauranga and Grace Hospital surgeon who also works at a local breast screening clinic.

"I'm a surgeon rather than a survivor and every day I see the amazing support the BCSS provides to my patients going through breast cancer – from emotional to practical support.

"We are so fortunate to have such an awesome service in our community run by women who themselves have experienced breast cancer and therefore have a total understanding for the patients coming through."

Nicola, who has been Tauranga-based for three years, says she's never worked anywhere where such a great wrap-around service is offered. The Western Bay of Plenty is privileged to have such a service, she says.

By foot – walking and running – is how Nicole is clocking up her 100km this month. She's normally a gym-goer, but says exercising in an open-air setting works for her during Covid times.

"We know that regular exercise is good for our overall health, it also decreases the chance of developing breast cancer and decreases the chance of breast cancer recurrence.

"This challenge is a great way to maintain physical health while fundraising for a great cause."

She encourages others to sign up to also take part at www.100ksin30days.nz and/or sponsor her.

Breast Cancer Support Service Tauranga Trust manager Helen Alice says the new fundraising campaign involves encouraging people of all ages, genders and capabilities to sign up to cover 100ks during May.

The kilometres can be tackled on foot, on water, or on wheels (bikes, wheelchairs, scooters), or a combination of the three.

The trust hopes to raise $30,000-$50,000 from the event being staged at a time when fundraising is "really tight" for the charity which averages about 120 new referrals a year and has about 900 registered clients.

The charitable trust provides emotional and a range of practical support, and works from the principle of survivors supporting those newly diagnosed.

Visit www.breastcancerbop.org.nz for more about the trust, which has been supporting the newly diagnosed for 30 years.