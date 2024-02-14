Evelyn Moss' photo of a Maketū sunset that won Western Bay of Plenty District Council's photo competition run over the summer.

Evelyn Moss' photo of a Maketū sunset that won Western Bay of Plenty District Council's photo competition run over the summer.

The best camera is the one you have with you.

Evelyn Moss, of Pāpāmoa, feels lucky she has that philosophy, because it was a photograph taken on her phone rather than her camera that won her a summer competition run by Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

The photo was taken at sunset from the waterfront at Maketū sports ground.

Her daughter lives at Maketū, so Evelyn spends “a bit of time out there”.

Evelyn finds a big camera too heavy to carry while walking in the bush. She has a small Olympus Tough that she uses to take photos of mushrooms, flowers, birds — “anything that catches my eye”.

However, she also appreciates sunsets and sunrises.

“At Pāpāmoa Beach we are very lucky to get both and if I get up early enough I go down for a sunrise.”

But it was her phone she had with her when the sky coloured as the sun dipped behind the Kaimāīs one day in January last year.

“My phone is generally in my pocket, and they say the best camera is the one you have with you.”

Evelyn’s dad was an enthusiastic photographer and a member of a photography club, “so I grew up having my photos judged”, she said, laughing.

Winning the competition was her third recent success — she has had two other photographs accepted for publication as a result of competitions.

“It’s just a way of getting your photos out there and showing other people. I like the idea that Western Bay of Plenty District Council are going to use it on promotional material, so I know that it will be put out there.”

She says bushwalking and taking photos is “unintentional mindfulness”.

“While you are in that moment, you are not worrying about anything else, not thinking about anything else — just focused on your subject.”

Evelyn would like to thank everyone who voted for her photograph.

“Congratulations to Evelyn for winning our photo competition,” says district council communications manager Luke Balvert. “Her stunning image of Maketū at sunset really struck a chord, with almost 250 people giving it the thumbs up on social media.”

The My Day in the Bay competition invited people to submit scenic shots, with the opportunity to have their work showcased.

“We’re always keen on exploring ways to spark a kōrero in the community on the things that matter and to celebrate the shared pride people have in our community,” says Luke.

“So we were rapt to receive more than 120 photos from people throughout the Western Bay, showcasing our district and those who enjoy it.”