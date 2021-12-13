Summer rains: Bay of Plenty, Rotorua set for a dumping

MetService National weather: December 13th - 16th.

Heavy rain is expected in the region today with a severe warning in place tonight and into Wednesday.

MetService says people in Bay of Plenty and Rotorua are warned of bouts of heavy rain starting from about 9pm Tuesday through to 11am on Wednesday.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

There's a risk of downpours over the North Island today



Very warm, humid air is good fuel for thunderstorms. While they are unlikely to impact everyone it's worth checking the radar this afternoon/evening if heading out

Locals are told they can expect between 130mm to 180mm of rain inland and between 70mm to 100mm of rain about the coast. Peak intensities of between 15mm to 25mm/hr are forecast on Wednesday morning.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter said warm days and humid nights are set to continue as a northerly flow pulls warm, moist sub-tropical air down over the country.

"These humid air masses are quite dynamic and can hold a lot of moisture,therefore producing significant rainfall rates. We are already seeing pulses of heavy rain affecting the upper North Island," Rossiter said.

Other regions with a heavy rain watch now are the north and east of Northland, Coromandel Peninsula, Eastern Waikato and Taupō, Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay and from north Taranaki (except the mountain) to Waitomo and across to inland Whanganui and Taihape.

The heavy rain and increasingly humid conditions over the last few days come as a newly named Tropical Cyclone Ruby has been located over the Coral Sea.

Low pressure zones in the Tasman Sea are siphoning some of the energy from Cyclone Ruby. This increases the chances of heavy, tropical, downpours over parts of New Zealand over the next few days with flooding risks.

Its latest position is about 650km northwest of New Caledonia, as of this morning, and is moving southeast.

Tropical Cyclone Ruby

WeatherWatch head weather analyst, Philip Duncan, says it is currently a category 2 strong cyclone, but has the potential to become more fierce.

It is set to head over New Caledonia and some southern parts of Vanuatu tonight, before tracking towards New Zealand, Duncan said.

MetService says it is expected to intensify to a category 3 event as it moves across New Caledonia tomorrow.

By Saturday, however, weather experts expect that the cyclone's tropical characteristics will wane as it comes into contact with cooler seas.

"On Thursday, the system is expected to move southeast past the upper North Island as a deep low.

"Most outlooks suggest the system will remain offshore to the north of the North Island, but there remains some uncertainty regarding how close to New Zealand the system will come."