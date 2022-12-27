Shapeshifter will perform at Summer Haze.

Summer Haze is set to kick off an impressive, stellar line-up of gigs that will touch down in Tauranga over the next few weeks as the Bay of Plenty cements its spot as a “major drawcard” for national and international bands.

The concerts are expected to pump millions of dollars into the local economy, with people travelling from as far away as Australia and beyond to soak up the sunshine and good vibes.

The red carpet has been rolled out, and Summer Haze organiser Alex Turnball said it was in preparation mode at the Wharepai Domain, where legendary Kiwi bands Shapeshifter and Fat Freddy’s Drop will headline on Thursday.

The event first hit the stage last year in Tauranga, and he said the Bay of Plenty was definitely a favoured hotspot for musicians.

“The Bay of Plenty is a major drawcard because it’s a holiday hotspot, with Auckland being second.”

Turnball said it wanted to give the people of Tauranga the opportunity to watch a quality musical experience.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into the production, and we are really proud of that. It’s a good-quality product with good-quality entertainment.”

Stage being setup for Summer Haze Concert. Photo / Mead Norton

Tickets to Summer Haze were still available to the 7500-capacity show, but like in 2021, he hoped it would sell out.

He said the location was perfect as it was close to town, bars and restaurants. However, there would also be plenty of food and beverage facilities on site.

Bus services were also running from Mount Maunganui.

Shapeshifter and Fat Freddy’s Drop were “hyped and ready to go”, Turnball said, and they were to be supported by Australian rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Shapeshifter said the band was “stoked to perform again with our good friends Fat Freddy’s Drop and alongside the incredible Australian rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard this summer […] and we are blessed to be able to see these two epic acts twice! Tauranga/Matakana, we can’t wait to perform for you, stay safe and catch you soon”.

Summer Haze will also be on at Matakana on January 4.

Other iconic acts and events to follow on from Summer Haze in the Bay are: L.A.B Summer Tour - December 30 at Wharepai Domain; Famous Last Words - December 30 at Trustpower Baypark; Bay Dreams - January 3 at Trustpower Baypark; A Summer’s Day Live with UB40, Jefferson Starship and Dragon - January 4 at Trustpower Baypark; Juicy Festival - January 6 at Trustpower Baypark; One Love Festival - January 28 at Tauranga Domain; and That Weekend - January 28 - 30 at Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel.

Earlier this week, chairman of the Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty and the owner of Tauranga’s 850 Cameron Motel, Tony Bullot, said accommodation providers were looking forward to summer and that it was going to be busy.

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said a good summer period for those more seasonal industries, like tourism and hospitality, “will increase their cash balances to help them get through the quieter winter months”.