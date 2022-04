Moturiki Island. Photo / NZME

Police have been called to a sudden death on Moturiki Island.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene around 2:45pm Monday.

"At this stage it is unclear the circumstances of the death but it is not currently being treated as suspicious.

"The person was taken from the island about 5:15pm. Ambulance and fire also attended," the spokeswoman said.



The northern end of Moturiki Island was cordoned off for a time.