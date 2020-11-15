Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Strokes in the Bay of Plenty on the rise: Above national average

The number of people suffering strokes is expected to rise by 43 per cent by 2028. Photo / Getty Images

Leah Tebbutt
A stroke turned Stuart Gray's life upside down.

The support worker is experiencing life on the other side of his job. He is in a wheelchair but determined to walk again.

"I'm gonna beat this.

