Street view: Tauranga residents saddened by Queen Elizabeth's death

The Bay of Plenty Times asked people in downtown Tauranga for their thoughts on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Rozanne de Wild, 51, Welcome Bay. Photo / Sandra Conchie

"It's a sad time and I feel the Queen's death means most of our connection with the rest of the Commonwealth will start to be disconnected, and the push for us to become our own nation will gather momentum."

Alan Tate, 75. Whakamarama Photo / Sandra Conchie

"She has been an important and enduring part of my life, for most of my life. And because of her position as Queen and a family person, she has been a real example to us all."

Shaun Kingi, 34, Pāpāmoa. Photo / Sandra Conchie

"I definitely sad to learn of her death, I think because she was of the older generation of discipline and had principles, and wasn't afraid to whip people into shape, whereas the newer generation is not so great at that. "

Graeme Howard, 40s, Pāpāmoa. Photo / Sandra Conchie

"I think it is very sad and upsetting, especially for the United Kingdom and she was clearly an inspiration for lots of different people all over the world."

Faith Springall, 52, Welcome Bay. Photo / Sandra Conchie

"I am sad because the Queen was a pretty special person. Nothing fazed her and she did so much in her 70 years on the throne. It's definitely the end of an amazing era."

