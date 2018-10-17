Kiwifruit Vine Health chief executive Stu Hutchings warns of the billion-dollar need to stop the brown marmorated stink bug from arriving at our ports. Photo/John Borren

A 260 per cent increase in the number of brown marmorated stink bugs found at New Zealand's borders has heightened a billion-dollar risk to the Bay of Plenty economy.

Ministry for Primary Industries figures provided to the Bay of Plenty Times show a total of 2569 individual bugs were found in September 2017 to April 2018. This period of time is known as the "risk season" when stink bugs from the Northern Hemisphere are most likely to crawl into cargo heading to New Zealand.

So far this season, biosecurity officers have detected two dead bugs, which were destroyed.

Kiwifruit Vine Health chief executive Stu Hutchings said the impact from the bugs could be massive for the local industry. In Italy the bugs have been found to cause up to a 40 per cent drop in kiwifruit prior to harvest by damaging the fruit around the stem when the bug feeds off the fruit and soften it around the top, he said.

"This could wipe income of growers and have an impact on GDP of between $1.8 billion by 2038," he said.