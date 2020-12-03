Stephanie Worsop: The winners and losers of increased paid sick leave

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson are making steps in the right direction. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There's no arguing that 2020 has been a rough year worldwide.

What with a pandemic, civil rights protests, natural disasters and political unrest, it's no surprise many people have found themselves battling with their own mental health.

But out of all the chaos has come a glimmer of positivity in the form of improved workplace wellbeing.

The nationwide lockdown in March showed companies its staff were capable of doing their jobs remotely and for many, opened the door to allowing more flexibility in how Kiwis worked.

It was one of the first steps towards changing the culture of living to work, which has been entrenched in the New Zealand psyche for years.

Now, another step is being made in the right direction - increasing paid sick leave.

However, this win for wellbeing will prove to be a double-edged sword for some.

This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government's intention to give every New Zealander an extra five days' sick leave per year.

The move is part of a raft of changes the Government has announced to show it is "getting down to business" when it comes to implementing its pre-election policies.

It's great news for workers. People shouldn't be forced to lose a day's wages if they fall ill more than five days out of 365.

And equally, people shouldn't feel guilty about putting their own health before their job.

However, the cost of the increase will hit the already-beleaguered business sector where it hurts.

Not only have businesses had to fight just to stay afloat through forced closures, closed borders and the uncertain economic climate, they are also faced with another minimum wage increase, the proposal for a new public holiday and contactless payment fee rises.

It's hard to feel sympathy for big corporate operations that have been paying its staff minimum wage and just five paid sick days a year, all the while posting huge profits.

But those small "mum and dad" businesses being lumped into the equation are suffering blow after blow while just trying to make a living.

They are often the very same owners who are working 12-hour days, seven days a week. They forego family holidays and often work through the summer break to keep their business ticking over.

Who's looking after them? I doubt these business owners take any sick days at all but they will now be required to allot 10 sick days to any workers they have.

Increasing sick leave needed to happen but the Government should have factored in the timing, especially in light of the tough year businesses have had.

In a post-Covid climate where people's wellbeing is under a microscope, it's important to make sure the wellbeing of a few isn't being sacrificed for the greater good.