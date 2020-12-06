Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Stephanie Worsop: The truth about the dreaded 'first winter in daycare'

3 minutes to read

It's not just kids who suffer from the dreaded "first winter at daycare". Photo / Getty Images

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By:

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop is the Rotorua Daily Post's News Director

OPINION

Everybody warned me of the dreadful "first winter in daycare".

That precious bundle, having been cocooned in their own home since birth, is suddenly thrust into a new environment with other kiddos - of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.