Steamers steam ahead in home game special

The Bay of Plenty Steamers are celebrating a 33-20 win over the Taranaki Bulls in round six of the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship.

Bay of Plenty rugby fans turned out in force on Saturday to watch the home game special, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 Ranfurly Shield-winning team.

The double-header day of footy saw Tauranga Domain’s stands packed with supporters as the Bay of Plenty Steamers took on the Taranaki Bulls and the Bay of Plenty Volcanix took on Auckland Rugby.

The Tauranga Domain grounds opened at 10am for the U-18 Boys’ and U-18 Girls’ matches, with the Volcanix v Auckland game kicking off at 11.35am.

Bay of Plenty Volcanix