Stay safe and be responsible this summer, warn police

Police are warning holidaymakers to keep cool and stay safe this summer. Photo / NZME

Waikato District Police are urging holidaymakers to stay safe this summer.

The district will welcome large numbers of people at holiday hotspots over the Christmas and New Year period, at Whitianga, Waihī and Waihī Beach, Whangamatā, Tairua and Pauanui on the East Coast, and Kawhia and Raglan on the West Coast, police said.

While police want everyone to come and enjoy the holidays in Waikato’s beautiful backyard, “we also want everyone to stay safe”, they said.

Police will be increasing patrols on the roads, especially in town centres.

If you’re heading out for the night, make sure you have a plan, says acting Waikato West area commander Joe Polaschek.

“There’s no surer way of ruining a good night out than a trip to ED or a visit to the police station, so make sure that plan includes some simple ways to keep safe.

“That includes drinking responsibly and looking out for each other.

“Arrange a safe way to get home and agree on a meeting point with your mates on the off-chance you get separated.

“And ultimately, we’re asking people to be responsible – we’ll be taking a zero-tolerance approach to any behaviour which puts members of our community or our staff in danger.”

Anyone found breaching local liquor bans in the district should expect to be stopped and fined.

“We’ll be highly visible to make sure people are driving safely and without impairment.

“We’ll also be deploying covert cars, SUVs and motorcycles into busy areas.”

On longer journeys, motorists should expect roads to be busy and should be patient, Polaschek said.

“A particular frustration police typically deal with at this time of the year is slow-moving vehicles, such as camper vans and vehicles towing trailers, boats and caravans.

“Slower-moving traffic should consider pulling off the road where it’s safe to do so, to allow other road users to pass.

“Be patient travelling to popular spots like Raglan and Kawhia, as there are likely to be long delays and traffic queues.

“We encourage people to leave extra time to factor in any unforeseen hold-ups.

“Reaching your destination a little later is better than rushing and not reaching your destination at all.”

To everyone heading away these holidays: please travel safe, look after your friends and enjoy the time together.

- Supplied copy