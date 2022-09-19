State of the art horticulture centre coming to Katikati College

Hilary Johnson, Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust, Joe Manukau, Poumatua (Teacher support of Kaupapa Maori) and Simon Finnimore, Deputy Principal at Katikati College. Photo / Supplied

Hilary Johnson, Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust, Joe Manukau, Poumatua (Teacher support of Kaupapa Maori) and Simon Finnimore, Deputy Principal at Katikati College. Photo / Supplied

A blessing of the land (whakawatea karakia ki te whenua ) and ceremonial turning of the earth was a fitting start for a new building being constructed at Katikati College.

Horticulture will be taught at a whole new level at the state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility that's coming to the college and community at this site.

The new Katikati Innovative Horticulture Centre should have sprouted and be operational by the end of the year.

The design is simple, flexible and practical. A large part of the building will be used as a flexible learning space, with smaller breakout rooms and resource rooms available for special projects and group work.

The 240 square metre building has a 60 square metre covered outdoor area, includes a kitchen and toilet/shower facilities.

Hilary Johnson, Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust, Joe Manukau, Poumatua (Teacher support of Kaupapa Maori) and Simon Finnimore, Deputy Principal at Katikati College. Photo / Supplied

Large doors open out onto the existing horticultural gardens, with students building the new raised garden beds themselves.

When the centre is completed, students will design and build a new potting shed.

Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust fundraised for the $650,000 needed, from growers, packhouses, other industry players, the community and individuals.

The building will be owned by the Trust, built on Ministry of Education-owned Katikati College land, with a Memorandum of Understanding

"It is a truly collaborative project," says Hilary Johnson Innovative Horticulture Manager.

"The Trust is working alongside project managers Tectum Consulting and local company, Steel Shed Systems, which is constructing the building."