State Highway 28 is closed following a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash near Leslie Rd about 11.44am.

One of the vehicles is a truck, he said.

SH28 is also known as Whites Rd.

It appears two people have been injured and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.