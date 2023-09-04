State Highway 27 is closed after a crash involving two trucks and a cow near Matamata.

Police were called to the crash just north of Walton Rd about 4.30am.

A spokeswoman said two trucks had crashed after one hit a cow, killing it.

One truck driver had minor to moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised that the highway was closed between Wardville Rd, Waharoa and Diagonal Rd, Ngarua.

For northbound traffic, the detour is by turning right to Wardville Rd, left to Alexandra Rd, and left to Diagonal Rd to return to SH27.

The southbound detour is this in reverse.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra time.











