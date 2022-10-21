The slip is about 70 to 80 metres long and 20 to 30 metres high. Photo / Supplied

The slip is about 70 to 80 metres long and 20 to 30 metres high. Photo / Supplied

Work is ongoing to remove material from the site of a large slip between Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd near Ōpōtiki.

The road will not be open today and contractors will be back on-site tomorrow to continue the removal of material, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said in a statement.

The agency reported on Wednesday the slip was 70 to 80m long and 20 to 30m high and covered both lanes.

When possible, single-lane access will be reinstated at the slip.

Eastbound traffic would be able to continue on State Highway 2, and westbound traffic would use the detour route via Paerata Ridge Rd, Verrall Rd, Waiotahi Valley Back Rd and Waiotahi Valley Rd.

There will be traffic management at the site and drivers should be prepared to stop on request.

The speed limit on the detour route is 50km/h. Over-dimension and vehicles weighing above 50 tonnes are still unable to use the detour route, and will need to travel via routes utilising State highway 5.

A further update will be provided on Tuesday.