State Highway 2, Karangahake crash: Person flown to hospital with serious injuries

Police were called around 2.20pm. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near the intersection of School Rd, Karangahake.

A police media spokesperson said two other people were taken to hospital via ambulance with moderate and minor injuries.

Police were called to the crash about 2.20pm yesterday.

The road was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scene about 5pm.

Police will be making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash, the spokesperson said.