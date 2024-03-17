Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Whakamarama.

Two people with moderate injuries have been taken to Tauranga Hospital after a car crash on State Highway 2 this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said the service was notified of a motor vehicle incident on SH2 in Whakamarama at 7.43am today.

Two patients were treated and taken to the hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

St John responded with one rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and an operations manager.

A police spokesman said police responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH2 near Plummers Point Rd after receiving a report at 7.45am.

The road was initially closed but has since reopened.

It comes about 24 hours after one person was left in serious condition after a crash on Thames Rd in Paeroa that left SH2 closed for about four hours yesterday.