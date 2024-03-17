Ombudsman ruling called out as ‘victim blaming’, Wayne Brown fires up in an email over raised crossings and NZ Post’s new plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald / New Zealand Story

One person was left in serious condition after a serious crash on Thames Rd that left State Highway 2 closed for about four hours on Sunday.

A spokesperson told the Waikato Herald St John were notified of an incident on Thames Rd and Station Rd in Paeroa at 6.51am yesterday.

“We responded with a first response unit, an ambulance and a helicopter,” the spokesperson said.

“One patient was assessed and treated at the scene, then transported via helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.”

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision on Thames Rd, Paeroa.

The spokesperson said police were notified of the crash at 6:54am yesterday.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified and diversions were in place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

New Zealand Transport Agency posted on its Waikato/Bay of Plenty X account that SH2 was closed at Paeroa between Aorangi Rd and Raroa Rd.

“Please follow the directions by emergency services on-site,” the post said.

NZTA announced the road had reopened at about 11.25am.

