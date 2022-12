The crash is causing delays on SH2. Photo / Supplied

The crash is causing delays on SH2. Photo / Supplied

A crash near Wairoa Bridge has caused delays this morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash between a truck and a ute on State Highway 2 near Wairoa Rd about 8.10am.

Both lanes have now reopened but traffic congestion in the area was expected to take time to clear, a Tauranga City Council spokesman said.

One person received moderate injuries in the crash.