Hato Hone St John volunteers on Anzac Day in Whangamatā.

Hato Hone St John has just celebrated their annual National Volunteer Week which recognises the work undertaken by 8000 volunteers across Aotearoa New Zealand who help to enhance the health and wellbeing of people in their communities.

This year’s theme was He wā pīataata – Time to shine.

A spokesperson for the charitable organisation that provides ambulance services, first aid training, event medical services and community-based care said the week raises awareness about the roles available for volunteers at Hato Hone St John in the Coromandel.

In a release, Hato Hone St John said it has volunteers across the region who give back to their communities in a variety of roles from area committees, retail stores, Health Shuttle, community carers, ambulance and event health services.

Hato Hone St John’s ultimate aim is to provide a fully crewed emergency ambulance in all of the Coromandel.

Coromandel volunteers.

“Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do, working to improve the health and wellbeing in your community - and beyond,” said Julia Te Huia, Hato Hone St John group operations manager Coromandel South Central West.

“Volunteers learn new lifelong skills, and really do make a difference in their community – and we couldn’t do what we do without our amazing volunteers. We are incredibly grateful for the people who give up their time to support the communities they live in,” said Te Huia.

“I just want to say thank you to all our volunteers who do an amazing job.”

New volunteers are needed in Whangamatā to help deliver on Hato Hone St John’s Waka Manaaki strategy (Waka means vehicle and ‘Manaaki’ means to take care) where they are partnering with communities to help deliver equitable health outcomes.

St John’s Aka strategy, underpinned by Aka Matua, Aka Here and Aka Whiri, is designed to deliver Māori health equity across all aspects of the organisation’s services and directorates.

Those interested in learning more about volunteering and the recruitment process with Hato Hone St John can consult www.join.stjohn.org.nz.