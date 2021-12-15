Speedway: Orange light means green flag at Baypark

The 2021-22 racing season gets underway at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The 2021-22 racing season gets underway at Baypark Speedway this weekend. Photo / Supplied

An orange Covid traffic light allows a keenly awaited green flag for the 2021-22 racing season at Baypark Speedway this weekend.

Saturday night's delayed season opener has attracted strong grids across five classes with the open-wheel Sprint Car and Midget Car fields packed with top-line local and visiting drivers.

Entries submitted earlier this week signal a 22-strong sprint car grid headed by national champion Michael Pickens (Auckland) who will be challenged by former NZ champs Rodney Wood (Tauranga), Jamie Larsen (Kapiti), Dean Brindle (Hamilton), Jamie McDonald (Auckland) and Auckland-based California racer Jonathan Allard.

The wheel-to-wheel midget car competition that provided a Baypark Speedway highlight last summer looks set to make a fast start to the new season.

After a US racing campaign in 2021, national midget car champion Hayden Williams returns to his home track where he secured the majority of honours last season.

However, the competition will be tough for Williams who will be up against Auckland rivals Michael Pickens, Brad Mosen, Ryan Baker and Max Guildford and his BSL racing team-mate Hayden Guptill.

Along with Baypark and Western Springs-based competitors, the Midget Car field includes Palmerston North's Shane Dewar and emerging teenage talent Mitch Fabish (Te Awamutu).

The bumper fields entered for the opening night has prompted Baypark Speedway officials to reschedule the initially planned fireworks celebrations till later in the season.

"With such strong fields entering for the first meeting, we have decided to let the racing take priority. The fireworks will happen later in the season," Baypark Speedway operations manager Melissa Webb said.

Super Saloons along with Stock Cars and Youth Mini Stocks complete the opening night race programme.

Racing starts at 6.30pm.

