Tauranga racer Luke McClymont is set for Bay of Plenty championships double duty at Baypark Speedway this weekend in the Midget Car (pictured) and 6 Shooter classes.

The Open Wheel classes which have delivered high-intensity racing in the early season events at Baypark Speedway get their first shot at title honours this weekend.

Saturday night’s Bays of Thunder meeting is headlined by the Bay of Plenty Midget Car Championship, with a second Bay of Plenty title on the line as the 6 Shooter division makes its first appearance of the season.

The Midget Car grid numbers 22 drivers with 10-time New Zealand champion Michael Pickens looking for a win that has so far eluded him this season, as Aaron Hodgson and defending Bay of Plenty champion Brad Mosen have grabbed the feature race honours.

The Midget Car competition this year has also shone a spotlight onto a wave of young racing talent, including Shayden Austin, Campbell Stewart, Mitch Fabish and Tauranga racer Luke McClymont, who has debuted in the Midget class this season.

McClymont has already won a heat race and challenged for the feature race podium with fifth- and fourth-place efforts, and this weekend he’ll experience another first in his racing career, by lining up for double duty.

He’ll race the Toyota-powered Midget for the Seamount Racing squad and also return to the 6 Shooter class, chasing another Bay of Plenty title.

Big fields, close racing and near-record lap times have been the theme for the Sprint Car class so far this season and this weekend’s racing has attracted another strong field of 23 drivers.

The in-form Dean Brindle, Michael Pickens, Jamie McDonald and Rodney Wood rank among the leading contenders after their podium efforts already this season.

Alongside the action on the track, another Baypark Speedway attraction building a popular following is the pre-meeting Fan Zone experience. It is a chance for race fans to meet drivers and teams as well as take a close look at cars and enjoy pre-race entertainment from 4.30pm.

The drivers invited to the Fan Zone this weekend are Midget racer Campbell Stewart, Mini Stock racer George Swap, Sprint Car rookie Christian Hermansen and 6 Shooter contenders Roydon White and Josh McClymont.

Racing starts at 6.30pm with the Sprint Cars, Midgets and 6 Shooters supported by a Youth Mini stock field including visitors from Rotorua, Huntly and Gisborne.