The dog was found at the Onepu Mountain Bike Park, near Whakatāne. Photo / Laura Smith

Warning: Distressing content

SPCA is looking for information about the death of a dog left hanging from a tree near Whakatāne.

SPCA received about a white, young adult, bull bred female dog, hanging from a tree at the Onepu Mountain Bike Park, near Whakatāne on August 21.

The dog was found near the first entrance to the park, next to Lake Tamurenui, and hanging from a thick blue-green coloured rope, SPCA inspectorate team lead Alex Jones said.

After speaking to the forensic pathologist, SPCA was told the dog was alive when she was hung and would have died slowly, as dogs have a secondary blood supply to the brain.

The dog also has extensive bruising to her internal lower abdomen, indicating being punched or kicked, SPCA said in a statement.

The dog had no identification tags and was not registered. In a statement SPCA said it has made extensive efforts to try and find further information about the dog, and was now appealing to the public for witnesses and information.

"We are extremely saddened and horrified about the way this dog spent her last moments alive," Jones said.

"She would have been incredibly frightened and in pain. We are urging anyone with information on this dog to come forward. The park is well-used and has registered about 24,000 users a year, including dog walkers, runners and mountain bikers."

SPCA urges anyone with information to contact Rotorua SPCA on (07) 349 2955, quoting job number SB366725.