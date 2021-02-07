Spate of grass fires in Western Bay of Plenty sparks ban reminder

Spate of grass fires including one in Papamoa Beach Rd prompts reminder over total fire ban. Photo / File

A spate of grass fires in the Western Bay of Plenty has sparked a reminder from Fire and Emergency New Zealand that there is a total fire ban in the district.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said around 2.30pm, three fire crews from Te Puke, Pāpāmoa, and Greerton responded to a grass fire at the end of Papamoa Beach Rd.

Dally said the fire, which measured 30 metres by 20 metres, was now out and fire crews left the scene just before 5pm.

He said the cause of the fire, which was quite tricky to get to, was not known.

Dally said it was important people remembered that the entire Western Bay of Plenty region was now a Prohibited Fire Season, as of February 2.

This meant there is a total fire ban in terms of lighting outdoor fires, and that applied to anyone who previously was granted a fire permit, he said.

Dally said the weather and ground conditions were "very dry" and it wouldn't take much for a fire to spread once lit.

Meanwhile, two fire crews from Taupō also attended a large bark fire in Delaney Drive this afternoon and firefighters were still at the scene at 5.30pm making sure it was out.

Dally said the fire which measured four metres by four metres was first reported at 4.11pm and again the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Over the past few days, Fire and Emergency NZ staff have attended a number of small to grass fires across the Bay of Plenty.

Including on February 2 when multiple fire crews responded to grass fire measuring 30m by 30m in Old Coach Rd, near Pukehina.

There were no injuries reported nor any reports of other property damage.