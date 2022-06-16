Eighteen-year-old Keanan was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Eighteen-year-old Keanan was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

"Why is it always the good ones?"

The question comes from the father of a Tauranga teenager killed in an accident on his way to work experience.

Eighteen-year-old Keanan was driving to Kawerau when his car and a truck collided on State Highway 2 at Pikowai on Wednesday morning.

The truck then rolled onto another car. Keanan died and the occupants of the other vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

Keanan's father Werner Hanekom was called to the scene to identify his son's body.

Since then he and Keanan's mother, Vanessa, have received hundreds of messages of support.

He said Keanan was loved by everyone.

"He was an angel, he is where he belongs now."

Hanekom said his son did not drink, do drugs or get into trouble - he called him a role model.

The family came from Pretoria, South Africa, two and a half years ago. Keanan's two sisters and brother still live there.

Keanan found no trouble making friends wherever he went: "He just climbed into people's hearts," Hanekom said.

He was grateful no one else was hurt but questioned why it had happened to his son.

"It wasn't right. It shouldn't be him."

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan confirmed Keanan was a Year 13 student at the school.

Mangan said there was a school assembly held following Keanan's death - one for seniors and one for juniors - and a moment of silence was held.

"We are reeling with this loss."

He said Keanan had been at the school since 2021 and was an active member of its South African Support Group.

Mangan shared a message from Keanan's teacher, who said he was an incredibly well-mannered student who clearly held his family in high regard. It was obvious he was proud of his family and his culture.

"He carried himself with integrity."

Mangan said Keanan was "keen to get out into the world" and was enjoying his work experience in metal manufacturing in Kawerau.

Support was being provided to students and condolences were given to Keanan's family.

A GiveaLittle page had been set up by a family friend to support his parents after the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.