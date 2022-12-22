Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Christmas is a time to cherish family and home

Bay of Plenty Times
This Christmas, treasure the people you hold dear, whether they are family by blood or family by choice, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

This Christmas, treasure the people you hold dear, whether they are family by blood or family by choice, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Christmas is a time of love.

It is a time of giving. A time of hope, happiness, and celebration.

Christmas is a time of home and a time of family.

It’s those last two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times